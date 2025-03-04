Small fire evacuates Vilano Beach hotel

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — A fire prompted the evacuation of a hotel in Vilano Beach late Monday. The fire was contained on the exterior of the Hyatt Hotel in the 100 block of Vilano Road underneath a column of stairs, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

“Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines, bringing the fire under control and preventing it from spreading to the interior,” St. Johns County Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page. “The building was evacuated, and thankfully, no injuries were reported.”

The cause of the blaze is being investigation by the State Fire Marshall, fire officials said.

Vilano Beach Hyatt fire A small fire Monday, March 3 prompted an evacuation at the Hyatt Hotel in Vilano Beach. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

