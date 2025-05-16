Fire at Hourly Garage at Jacksonville International Airport, airport currently closed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Smoke was spotted pouring from a parking area at Jacksonville International Airport.

Action News Jax Skycams captured the scene unfolding.

Fire coming from parking area at Jacksonville International Airport Fire coming from parking area at Jacksonville International Airport as seen on the Action News Jax Skycam.

JAX airport shared the following information on X:

“Due to a fire in the Hourly Garage, the airport is currently closed. JFRD is on-site working the issue. JSO has blocked inbound and outbound road access to the airport. Additional details will be forthcoming soon.”

Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport, 5/16/25.

Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr., who represents District 8 where the airport is located, shared the following statement:

“I am closely monitoring the situation at Jacksonville International Airport, where a fire has broken out in the Hourly Garage. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. The safety of our residents, travelers, and first responders is our top priority. I commend the swift action of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in responding to this incident.

“As of now, the airport remains closed to ensure public safety. It will reopen once our first responders and relevant authorities have deemed it safe to do so. I urge everyone to stay informed through official channels and to follow any guidance provided by emergency personnel.

“My office is in close communication with city agencies and airport officials to monitor the situation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, I ask for your patience and cooperation as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved.”

