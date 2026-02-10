Smoke from wildfire closes Putnam County roadway again | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Keuka Road from Strickland to S County Road 21 is shut down Tuesday morning due to low visibility with smoke, according to Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Cones and a sign trailer have been put out on Keuka Road.

State Road 20 is clear and County Road 315 is low visibility but drivable. The roadways were closed at times last week due to low visibility from wildfire smoke.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.