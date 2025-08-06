Soldier accused of shooting 5 soldiers at Fort Stewart is from Jacksonville, authorities say

HINESVILLE, Ga. — The man suspected in a shooting at a Georgia Army base is from Jacksonville, authorities confirmed to Action News Jax on Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Stewart was under lockdown on Wednesday after an active shooter incident.

Five soldiers were shot and injured, and the alleged shooter, identified as 28-year-old Sgt. Quornelius Radford, is in custody, authorities say.

All of the victims are in stable condition and are expected to recover.

Radford is assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team. The shooting happened in his place of work and involved his co-workers, military leaders said.

The gun he used is not a military weapon and it is believed to be a personal weapon.

Soldiers in the area that witnessed Radford shooting tackled him and subdued him without hesitation.

Fort Stewart personnel is working to find out how Radford got his handgun in.

A booking photo of Radford has been obtained, which Army officials confirmed was from a previous DUI arrest that was never reported to his chain of command.

Here is a timeline of events, as provided by officials:

Police were dispatched at 10:56 a.m.

Base said lockdown was initiated at 11:04 a.m.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to treat the wounded soldiers at 11:09 a.m.

News of the lockdown in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area was posted to social media by the base at 11:13 a.m.

People on base were instructed to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership.”

Five soldiers were shot.

Suspect arrested at 11:35 a.m.

All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment.

There is no active threat to the community.

According to the base update at 12:34 p.m., “The incident remains under investigation and no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete.”

