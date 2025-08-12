Some Florida officers continue to charge people under halted immigration law

Jacksonville, Fl — Despite an order from a federal judge, some Florida officers are continuing to charge people under a halted immigration law. Two more people were arrested and charged under the law in July, according to a report Florida’s attorney general is required to file as punishment for defying the judge’s ruling. The state attorney’s office dismissed the illegal entry charges against the men, according to the court filing. Both men were arrested by a sheriff’s officer in Sarasota County.

ICYMI: St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick recently visited Alligator Alcatraz in the Everglades, and told Jacksonville’s Morning News the conditions being reported in some circles are exaggerated.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot afternoon with a few inland storms. Tracking afternoon highs in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to lower 90s along the coast. Feels like temperatures will be 105+ this afternoon. A few inland afternoon showers and storms will develop between 2 and 4 pm. The heat continues this week as highs remain in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures remain at 105+

TROPICS: Tropical storm “Erin” remains in the Eastern Atlantic waters. Erin should rather quickly become a hurricane while moving steadily west. Early indications are for a pretty sharp turn north once over the SW Atlantic. If accurate, Erin would then stay east of Florida next week. Follow updates in Talking the Tropics with Mike Buresh.

A Baker County man is due in court tomorrow after he allegedly beat his mother with a hammer. Macclenny’s Cory Lord was arrested two weeks ago at his home on Woodlawn Road. The sheriff’s office says his mother suffered significant facial swelling in the attack. Lord also allegedly held her in the home against her will for six days before she escaped. She drove herself to a fire station in Glen St. Mary to get help. Deputies say Lord has a history of being Baker Acted. He’s charged with aggravated battery and kidnapping.

You’re invited to share your thoughts on a possible change to the St. Johns County school district’s sexual harassment policy. The school board will meet today to discuss adding a section that explains how to file a complaint. It calls for complaints to be filed with the Title 9 coordinator. All complaints will be investigated. The school board will meet today at 4:00, and public comments are welcome.

President Trump says he’s taking over Washington’s police department and activating 800 members of the National Guard in the hopes of reducing crime, even as city officials stressed crime is already falling in the nation’s capital. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said she will follow the law even as she indicated that Trump’s actions were a reason why the District of Columbia should be a state with legal protections from such actions.

