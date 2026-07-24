‘Something needs to be done’: Husband demands justice after wife of 50+ years dies in car crash

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Fighting through tears, Calvin Harrison chooses to remember his wife Selma Harrison as his best friend.

“She was great with kids, she loved her grandkids, she was just an all-around great person,” Harrison said.

Calvin and Selma’s love story spans over 5 decades.

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“We went to school together. We grew up two streets apart. And I probably met her when I was maybe 9, or 10 (years old),” said Harrison. “We were married 52 years…that’s my whole life.”

On April 9th 2025, Calvin’s life shattered. Selma was picking up her husband’s medicine when she got into a car accident with Carson Harris.

Florida Highway Patrol’s accident report says Harris was going 92 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

The crash put Selma in the hospital for months until she passed away on July 15th 2025.

Selma was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Harris was eventually charged with failure to use due care, which could bring a 6-month license suspension.

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But Calvin says he thinks FHP dropped the ball in this case.

“That boy, he needs to have that charge changed. What he does should never happen. He should have never been running that kind of speed. And something needs to be done,” said Harrison.

Carson Harris will be back in court on Tuesday for failing to use due care. But the Harrison family and their attorney hope FHP and prosecutors will re-examine this case and bring more serious charges.

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