Son charged after accused of shooting, killing parents during dispute at Putnam home

SATSUMA, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released more details on a Friday night double homicide, in which a teen is facing charges after officials say he shot his parents during a dispute, killing them.

Uyleses Servin, 19, is being held without bond. He is charged with two counts of homicide, two counts of firing into a building or vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of neglect of a child.

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The sheriff’s office said dispatchers received a call at 11:16 p.m. Friday reporting a person threatening others at a home on Musket Drive.

The caller said “Servin had pointed a firearm at her and other family members” and that she had fled while still on the phone, according to the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers then got a second call reporting shots fired.

Once on scene, deputies found Uyleses Servin outside the home “holding a small child and a gun.” He dropped the weapon when ordered to, the child was taken from him, and he was arrested.

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Deputies then found his parents shot outside the home. Cecilia Servin, 47, died at the scene; Miguel Servin, 51, died later at a hospital.

Detectives said “an argument between Uyleses Servin, his parents, and other family members escalated” before the shooting began. Two other adult family members inside fled, “believing they were also being targeted.”

It’s unknown where Servin got the gun.

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The sheriff’s office said “possible additional charges are pending” and called it “a very active and ongoing case.”

Putnam County officials are not releasing details on the child found with Servin or on other children who were in the home.

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