Southeastern Grocers rebrands as The Winn-Dixie Company, reinforcing trusted legacy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers officially became The Winn-Dixie Company on Wednesday, marking a significant rebranding effort for the century-old grocery chain. This transition unites the organization under a name that many families have long trusted, reinforcing its commitment to delivering quality service and value.

The renaming is coupled with a refreshed brand identity that aims to resonate with today’s shoppers while preserving the company’s core values. Anthony Hucker, Chairman and CEO of The Winn-Dixie Company, emphasized the importance of this change: “This is a defining moment—more than a name change, it proudly declares who we are and where we’re headed.”

Winn-Dixie’s new branding includes a contemporary visual identity and a new tagline, “Bring Home More Good,” to highlight its commitment to service and value. The company has shown its commitment to expansion by opening a new store in Williston, Fla., in December, just a month after acquiring the former location from Hitchcock’s Markets. In addition to the Williston opening, Winn-Dixie plans to convert two more former Hitchcock’s locations in Alachua and Keystone Heights as part of its growth strategy into 2026. Recently renovated stores like the remodeled St. Cloud location provide a more modern shopping experience, emphasizing value, convenience, and service for customers.

The company is also enhancing its Own Brand offerings, featuring product updates like the revitalized Lip Lickin’ Chicken, which maintains the flavors customers love while offering a fresh new visual look.

