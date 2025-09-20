Southern rock legends ‘The Outlaws’ to perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in February

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Outlaws, a legendary Southern Rock band, will perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on February 11, 2026, with special guest Jimmy Hall from Wet Willie.

Tickets for the concert went on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. through AXS and can be purchased at the box offices of The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

“Because The Outlaws had been out of the public eye for so long, it was almost like starting over,” said founding singer/songwriter/guitarist Henry Paul.

The Outlaws have been a significant presence in the Southern Rock genre for over 40 years, known for their dedication to music and their ability to overcome challenges.

Their 2012 album, ‘It’s About Pride,’ marked a successful comeback for the band, and their live performances continue to be celebrated by fans.

The band’s concerts are known for their energetic and lengthy performances, featuring classic tracks and new material that resonate with audiences.

The Outlaws’ 2016 double album ‘Legacy Live’ and their 2020 release ‘Dixie Highway’ have been well-received.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]