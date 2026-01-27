SPARdi Gras 2026 set for February in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Historic Springfield is gearing up for a Mardi Gras celebration as SPARdi Gras 2026 returns on Saturday, February 7.

This lively celebration promises to bring a taste of New Orleans right to Sesquicentennial Park from 4 to 8 p.m.

Neighbors and visitors can look forward to an evening packed with live music, carnival acts, food trucks, craft beer, local vendors, and a parade led by none other than the Jacksonville Jaguars D-Line.

The event is free and open to everyone.

The entertainment lineup includes Swing Bone kicking things off, followed by the Pine Forest Dance Ensemble, acrobatics from Acro Fit, and a magic show.

The Few Fellas Brass Band will be playing until the crowd joins the Jaguars D-Line for a second line parade to close out the night.

Even officials say proceeds from the event will support Springfield Preservation and Revitalization’s mission to keep the neighborhood vibrant and historic.

