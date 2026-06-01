Special election to fill vacant Jacksonville City Council seat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A special election to fill the At-Large Group One City Council vacancy will take place on Aug. 18.

A resolution was passed by the City Council on Tuesday, May 26, to address the vacancy after Councilman Terrance Freeman resigned his position to run for an elected seat in the Florida Legislature.

If no candidate secures a majority of votes in the Aug. 18 election, the two candidates with the highest vote totals will proceed to a Special General Election scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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Candidates seeking to qualify for City Council At-Large Group One must gather 1,855 petitions. The qualifying period for candidates begins at noon on June 11 and ends at noon on June 12.

For further information or questions, you can visit the Duval County Elections Office website at duvalelections.gov or call 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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