Spikeball CMO wants people to go outside this Saturday for National Play Outside Day

Chris Kneeland, the Chief Marketing Officer of Spikeball, is encouraging people to go outside and have some fun this Saturday for National Play Outside Day.

“[I]n terms of deeming this a national day of recognition, I really like the opportunity for particularly parents, to think maybe a little bit differently as we come into Summer Break here. How much screen time are they going to allow? What incentives can they provide? What sort of encouragement can they offer to get their kids moving,” says Kneeland. “You know this whole holiday was sort of invented, I don’t know, 12-13 years ago, and I think the situation happening to kids has gotten worse and not better. Since the founders of this day created this to help us be a little bit more conscious about, not just what it does for our bodies, but what it does for our mental well-being to get some fresh air and a little bit of exercise.

Spikeball is a brand of the backyard game Roundnet, which is a 2-on-2 outdoor game that’s a combination of foursquare and volleyball played around a circular net that’s 3 feet in diameter. Kneeland says you don’t need to be in peak physical condition to play the game. “One of the things that makes it so popular is its accessibility. We have a version of the game called ‘The Rookie Set,’ where children 8, 9, 10 can play, and then there’s people who are trying to make it an Olympic sport,” adds the CMO

You can purchase Spikeball at any major retailer or on Spikeball’s website. You can listen to the full interview with Chris Kneeland below.

