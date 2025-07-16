Sporting JAX to host “Super League Kickoff Party” ahead of debut season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville will host a free pre-season party ahead of its debut season in the Gainbridge Super League.

The Super League Kickoff Party, presented by Gainbridge, will take place on Friday, July 25, from 5 to 8 P.M. at James Weldon Johnson Park.

“This is more than just a season kickoff; it’s the beginning of something truly special for Jacksonville,” says Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. “This club belongs to the community, and hosting this celebration at James Weldon Johnson Park feels especially meaningful as our club motto, Lift Every Voice, draws directly from his legacy and the spirit of unity this team represents. We encourage all of Jacksonville to show up, stand behind our team, and be part of this historic moment.”

The Super League Kickoff Party will include:

Meet-and-greets with Sporting JAX players and coaches.

Live music.

Interactive games, including soccer pool, a giant dart board, and an inflatable soccer goal.

Food and drink sampling from Sporting JAX partners.

Tours of the Party Shack Hospitality Suite.

Exclusive club merchandise and giveaways

If you plan on attending, you’re asked to RSVP on the Sporting JAX website.

Sporting JAX is gearing up to host its first-ever preseason match against Scottish Women’s Premier League champions Hibernian F.C. Women on August 2 at UNF’s Hodges Stadium. The club will then host Welsh club Wrexham AFC Women on August 10 at home.

The team will make its regular-season debut against DC Power FC on August 23 at Hodges Stadium. Tickets are on sale now.

