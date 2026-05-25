Sporting JAX women’s inaugural season ends with semifinal loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Sporting JAX women’s team concluded its inaugural season on Sunday, after a 1-0 loss to Carolina Ascent FC in the Gainbridge Super League Semifinal match.

Carolina Ascent FC secured the victory with a goal from Mackenzie George in the first half. Despite the defeat, the Sporting JAX women’s team maintained strong composure throughout the game.

Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam expressed pride in the team’s performance during their first season. “Obviously, [I’m] so proud of the team,” Balaam said. “Everybody keeps talking about the first for this club and I think we can look back and be proud.”

Balaam also outlined the team’s plans for the off-season. “We only have a short break, but during that break, we’re going to be doing a lot of reflecting on what is needed to move this team forward, to move this club forward, for us to better ourselves from this year to next,” Balaam said.

She added that a core group of players will be retained and the squad will be strengthened. “We’ve got a core group here that we’re keeping together and we’ve got to make sure that we continue to strengthen the squad and we can use this as leverage now and use these experiences and these moments as a way to look forward and improve.”

Fans can find upcoming match details and ticket information for the Sporting JAX men’s team here.

Updates for both professional teams, including news, matchday information and behind-the-scenes stories, are available by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.

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