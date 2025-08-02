Sporting JAX’s match against Wrexham AFC Women postponed due to Wrexham injury concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sporting JAX’s preseason match against Wrexham AFC Women, set for August 10 at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium, has been postponed due to injuries and player availability issues within the Wrexham squad.

The postponement comes as Wrexham AFC Women face challenges in fielding a competitive team, preventing them from traveling to Jacksonville for the match. Both clubs are working together to find a new date.

As a result of the postponement, Sporting JAX has announced plans to add a 16th home fixture for the 2025/2026 season.

Fans who purchased individual tickets for the August 10 match will be contacted by the club’s ticketing office to receive a full refund or the option to exchange their tickets for another match.

Despite the postponement, Sporting JAX’s historic preseason home opener against Hibernian FC Women is still scheduled for this Saturday, August 2, at 7 p.m. at Hodges Stadium. This match marks the first-ever home game in the club’s history.

For questions regarding tickets, contact the club at ticketing@sportingjax.com or call 904-863-KICK.

