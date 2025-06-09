SPOTLIGHT: Dance season culminates with multiple performances, Nikki Glaser returns to NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida’s dance season culminates with a week full of performances at multiple venues.

Comedian Nikki Glaser returns to town with a Saturday show at The Amp.

And Friday the 13th will bring an opportunity for scares at 13th Floor Haunted House.

Here is a full rundown of events by day:

Monday, June 9:

Scott Jones Dance - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Tuesday, June 10:

The Head And The Heart: Aperture Tour with special guests Futurebirds & Anna Graves - 6:15 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 11:

Modest Mouse with special guest Douglas Martsch - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sporting Jax Women’s USL vs. Brooke House FC - 3:00 pm - Mandarin High School

Sporting Jax Men’s USL vs. Brevard SC - 7:00 pm - Mandarin High School

Thursday, June 12:

Barbara Thompson Dance 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Vampire Weekend ‘Only God Was Above Us’ Tour Part 2 with special guest Turnstiles - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Ian Munsick & Flatland Cavalry - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, June 13:

Friday the 13th at 13th Floor Haunted House - 13th Floor Haunted House

Barbara Thompson Dance 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Pepper with special guest Cydeways - Small Kine Tour Too - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Relevé Academy of Dance Recital - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Summer at the Cummer - Cummer Museum

Spotlight: A Showcase of Comedy Talent - 9:30 pm - 2292 Mayport Road

2 Chainz at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, June 14:

Main Event Market - 9:00 am - 2:00 pm - 10370 Philips Hwy

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market Fathers Day / Celebrating First Responders - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Wehner’s School of the Arts Dance Recital - 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

JWJ BDAY 5K & Block Party - 5:30 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Dynamics Dance - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday the 13th at 13th Floor Haunted House - 13th Floor Haunted House

Jacksonville Armada FC vs. Florida Gulf Coast Dutch Lions - 7:00 pm

Nikki Glaser - Alive and Unwell Tour - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Riot! at the Disco: Emo + Pop Punk Nite - 9:00 pm - Decca Live

Forever, For Always, For Luther! - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

Sunday, June 15:

Melanin Market Juneteenth Celebration 365 - 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm - 822 A. Philip Randolph Blvd

Max McNown - 8:00 pm - 1028 Park Street