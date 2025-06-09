Local

SPOTLIGHT: Dance season culminates with multiple performances, Nikki Glaser returns to NE Florida

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida’s dance season culminates with a week full of performances at multiple venues.

Comedian Nikki Glaser returns to town with a Saturday show at The Amp.

And Friday the 13th will bring an opportunity for scares at 13th Floor Haunted House.

Here is a full rundown of events by day:

Monday, June 9:

Scott Jones Dance - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Tuesday, June 10:

The Head And The Heart: Aperture Tour with special guests Futurebirds & Anna Graves - 6:15 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 11:

Modest Mouse with special guest Douglas Martsch - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sporting Jax Women’s USL vs. Brooke House FC - 3:00 pm - Mandarin High School

Sporting Jax Men’s USL vs. Brevard SC - 7:00 pm - Mandarin High School

Thursday, June 12:

Barbara Thompson Dance 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Vampire Weekend ‘Only God Was Above Us’ Tour Part 2 with special guest Turnstiles - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Ian Munsick & Flatland Cavalry - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, June 13:

Friday the 13th at 13th Floor Haunted House - 13th Floor Haunted House

Barbara Thompson Dance 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Pepper with special guest Cydeways - Small Kine Tour Too - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Relevé Academy of Dance Recital - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Summer at the Cummer - Cummer Museum

Spotlight: A Showcase of Comedy Talent - 9:30 pm - 2292 Mayport Road

2 Chainz at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, June 14:

Main Event Market - 9:00 am - 2:00 pm - 10370 Philips Hwy

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market Fathers Day / Celebrating First Responders - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Wehner’s School of the Arts Dance Recital - 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

JWJ BDAY 5K & Block Party - 5:30 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Dynamics Dance - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday the 13th at 13th Floor Haunted House - 13th Floor Haunted House

Jacksonville Armada FC vs. Florida Gulf Coast Dutch Lions - 7:00 pm

Nikki Glaser - Alive and Unwell Tour - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Riot! at the Disco: Emo + Pop Punk Nite - 9:00 pm - Decca Live

Forever, For Always, For Luther! - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

Sunday, June 15:

Melanin Market Juneteenth Celebration 365 - 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm - 822 A. Philip Randolph Blvd

Max McNown - 8:00 pm - 1028 Park Street

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville's Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

