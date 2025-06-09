SPOTLIGHT: Dance season culminates with multiple performances, Nikki Glaser returns to NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida’s dance season culminates with a week full of performances at multiple venues.
Comedian Nikki Glaser returns to town with a Saturday show at The Amp.
And Friday the 13th will bring an opportunity for scares at 13th Floor Haunted House.
Here is a full rundown of events by day:
Monday, June 9:
Scott Jones Dance - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Tuesday, June 10:
The Head And The Heart: Aperture Tour with special guests Futurebirds & Anna Graves - 6:15 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 11:
Modest Mouse with special guest Douglas Martsch - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sporting Jax Women’s USL vs. Brooke House FC - 3:00 pm - Mandarin High School
Sporting Jax Men’s USL vs. Brevard SC - 7:00 pm - Mandarin High School
Thursday, June 12:
Barbara Thompson Dance 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Vampire Weekend ‘Only God Was Above Us’ Tour Part 2 with special guest Turnstiles - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Ian Munsick & Flatland Cavalry - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, June 13:
Friday the 13th at 13th Floor Haunted House - 13th Floor Haunted House
Barbara Thompson Dance 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Pepper with special guest Cydeways - Small Kine Tour Too - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Relevé Academy of Dance Recital - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Summer at the Cummer - Cummer Museum
Spotlight: A Showcase of Comedy Talent - 9:30 pm - 2292 Mayport Road
2 Chainz at Decca Live - 10:00 pm
Saturday, June 14:
Main Event Market - 9:00 am - 2:00 pm - 10370 Philips Hwy
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market Fathers Day / Celebrating First Responders - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Wehner’s School of the Arts Dance Recital - 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
JWJ BDAY 5K & Block Party - 5:30 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Dynamics Dance - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Friday the 13th at 13th Floor Haunted House - 13th Floor Haunted House
Jacksonville Armada FC vs. Florida Gulf Coast Dutch Lions - 7:00 pm
Nikki Glaser - Alive and Unwell Tour - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Riot! at the Disco: Emo + Pop Punk Nite - 9:00 pm - Decca Live
Forever, For Always, For Luther! - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre
Sunday, June 15:
Melanin Market Juneteenth Celebration 365 - 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm - 822 A. Philip Randolph Blvd
Max McNown - 8:00 pm - 1028 Park Street