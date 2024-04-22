SPOTLIGHT: Disney’s Frozen the Musical opens this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Presented by the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, Frozen will play a 7-day premiere engagement at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts beginning Saturday, April 27, 2024 with performances playing through Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Monday, April 22:

Leonid & Friends - World’s Greatest Chicago Tribute - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, April 23:

Aliens Alive Autism Spectrum Disorder Show - 10:30 am - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, April 24:

AEW Dynamite/Rampage - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

The Psychology of Serial Killers - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, April 25:

Jax River Jams - Andy Grammer, Let’s Ride Brass Band, The Apostle Floyd Encounter, Madison Hughes - 5:00 pm - Ford on Bay | 288 E. Bay Street

Hannah Berner - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Coastal Georgia Buccaneers - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville University

Brandon Lake : Tear Off The Roof Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Brothers Osborne - Might As Well Be Us Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, April 26:

Jacksonville Symphony: The Pines & Fountains of Rome - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Bad Religion and Social Distortion - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Beach Fest: Silent Disco - 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Beach

Saturday, April 27:

Smoothie King Crown Cup pickleball tournament benefiting the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation - starts at 8:00 am - Argyle Forest Park

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Beaches Opening Weekend - Volleyball tournament 9 am - 2 pm, Instaramp 11 am - 4 pm, Sandcastle competition 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm, Fishing tournament 2 pm - 6 pm

Jacksonville Symphony: The Pines & Fountains of Rome - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Groove Fest - Jacksonville - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

45th Historic Springfield Tour of Homes and Gardens - 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

AEW Collision - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Yellow Brick Road - A Tribute to Elton John - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, April 28:

Beaches Opening Weekend Parade - 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Beach

Taste of St. Augustine presented by EPIC Behavioral Healthcare - starts at 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

NEEDTOBREATHE: THE CAVES WORLD TOUR with special guest Judah & The Lion - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Groove Fest - Jacksonville - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Disney’s Frozen the Musical - 1:30 pm and 6:00 pm - Moran Theater