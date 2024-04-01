SPOTLIGHT: ExZOOberation fundraiser at Jacksonville Zoo

Jacksonville, Fl — The first week in April features several family-friendly events, concerts and art exhibitions.

The big gathering will be the 32nd annual Springing the Blues in Jacksonville Beach, featuring lots of music at the Seawalk Pavilion.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is celebrating 110 years as a beloved community institution, and on Friday will pay homage to the city during ExZOOberation this year. This adults-only event features local cuisine, unique entertainment, exclusive auctions, open bars—and of course, one-of-a-kind animal experiences.

The FSCJ Artist Series presents SIX - from Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Tuesday, April 2:

The Jungle Book - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre

FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Wednesday, April 3:

The Jungle Book at Florida School for the Deaf and Blind - 10:10 am and 11:50 am - St. Augustine

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville

REO Speedwagon with special guest Cheap Trick - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Ashley McBryde with Opening Act Meg McRee - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Mac McAnally - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, April 4:

38th Annual Celebrity Chefs Tasting Luncheon & Silent Auction - 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

World Ballet Series: Swan Lake 2024 - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Makers Market at Legacy Ale Works - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Legacy Ale Works

Jax River Jams featuring Rodney Atkins, Levon, Jackie Stranger, and Rambler Kane - 5:00 pm - Ford on Bay - 288 E. Bay Street

Dinosaur World Live - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Chapel Concert: Chris O’Leary - 7:00 pm - Beaches Museum

FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Friday, April 5:

ExZOOberation - Down in Zooval 2024 - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Springing the Blues - starts at 5:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

2024 NBHA Wrangler Jacksonville Super Show - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox 2024 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Owl City with special guest Augustana - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

DaBaby + Yo Gotti and Friends : Against Tha Odds - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, April 6:

2024 NBHA Wrangler Jacksonville Super Show - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Springing the Blues - starts at 12:15 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Turnpike Troubadours with Special Guests Elle King & Colby Acuff - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Orchestra Noir Y2K Meets 90′s Vibe - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Bay Area Panthers - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, April 7:

Springing the Blues - starts at 12:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

2024 NBHA Wrangler Jacksonville Super Show - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

FSCJ Artist Series: SIX - 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm - Moran Theater

Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo - 1:00 - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Maoli with special guest Lindsay James - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The Classic Rock Show: World Tour 2024 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre