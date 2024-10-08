Local

SPOTLIGHT: Fall festivals galore after Milton impacts

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

General corn maze and fall festival (Tim Boyle)

Jacksonville, Fl — Fall festivals and family events are in full effect, weather pending. The 37th annual Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is scheduled for Thursday - Sunday, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

Sykes Family Farm and Corn Maze in St. Johns County is scheduled Fridays 6:00 pm - 10:00pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 10:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Amazing Grace Family Farms in Clay County is scheduled Fridays 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Saturdays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, and Sundays 10:00 am - 9:00 pm. Monday, October 14 is a special 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.

Note: All events are subject to postponement or cancellation due to Hurricane Milton. Check with the specific venue to confirm.

Thursday, October 10:

First Coast Wind Symphony Fall Concert - 7:30 pm - FSCJ South Campus

Friday, October 11:

Wasabi Con 2024 - 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

KC & The Sunshine Band - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen and More - 6:30 pm - Friday Musicale, Inc.

1964 The Tribute - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Saturday, October 12:

Wasabi Con 2024 - 10:00 am - 7:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside (under the Fuller Warren Bridge)

Shine A Light 5K for Epic-Cure - 4:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jake Shimabukuro - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Kirk Franklin - Reunion Tour 2024 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Riverside Avondale Preservation Music Tour - 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Main Stage Willowbranch Park

Sunday, October 13:

Wasabi Con 2024 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Joe Nichols - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

