SPOTLIGHT: Familiar Christmas season events return to NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — While events like Deck the Chairs and Nights of Lights are months-long, other familiar events will make their annual return this week and weekend in Northeast Florida.

Wednesday, December 6:

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

A Peter White Christmas featuring Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, December 7:

Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Friday, December 8:

World Changers Veterans Benefit Concert - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The 32nd Annual Community Nutcracker - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Andy Summers - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

35th Annual Historic Springfield Holiday Home Tour - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Historic Springfield

Beaches North Pole Express Holiday Event - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Beaches Museum

Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Saturday, December 9:

Beaches North Pole Express Holiday Event - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Beaches Museum

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside

The 32nd Annual Community Nutcracker - 1:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

35th Annual Historic Springfield Holiday Home Tour - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Historic Springfield

Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

The Florida Ballet presents The Nutcracker in a Nutshell - 12:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

The Sixties Show - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

A Very Shrimpy Christmas - 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Dark Star Orchestra - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Ritz Heritage Series: Spirit of the Season - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum

FSCJ Artist Series: On Your Feet! The Musical - The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Sunday, December 10:

North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Pop Up in the Park: Holiday Market - 12:00 - 4:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

The Outlaws with Artimus Pyle Band...A Skynyrd Celebration - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Nurse Blake - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Florida Ballet presents The Nutcracker - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

39th annual Luminaria - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Riverside/Avondale Historic District

FSCJ Artist Series: Christmas with C.S Lewis 2023 - 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm - Moran Theater

Monday, December 11:

Totally Lit! A Hanukkah Celebration - 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Light Up The Town Center - 6:00 pm - St. Johns Town Center

Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

