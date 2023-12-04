SPOTLIGHT: Familiar Christmas season events return to NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — While events like Deck the Chairs and Nights of Lights are months-long, other familiar events will make their annual return this week and weekend in Northeast Florida.
Wednesday, December 6:
First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
A Peter White Christmas featuring Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Thursday, December 7:
Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Friday, December 8:
World Changers Veterans Benefit Concert - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
The 32nd Annual Community Nutcracker - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Andy Summers - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
35th Annual Historic Springfield Holiday Home Tour - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Historic Springfield
Beaches North Pole Express Holiday Event - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Beaches Museum
Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Saturday, December 9:
Beaches North Pole Express Holiday Event - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Beaches Museum
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside
The 32nd Annual Community Nutcracker - 1:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
35th Annual Historic Springfield Holiday Home Tour - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Historic Springfield
Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
The Florida Ballet presents The Nutcracker in a Nutshell - 12:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
The Sixties Show - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
A Very Shrimpy Christmas - 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Dark Star Orchestra - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Ritz Heritage Series: Spirit of the Season - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum
FSCJ Artist Series: On Your Feet! The Musical - The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater
Sunday, December 10:
North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Pop Up in the Park: Holiday Market - 12:00 - 4:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
The Outlaws with Artimus Pyle Band...A Skynyrd Celebration - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Nurse Blake - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
The Florida Ballet presents The Nutcracker - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
39th annual Luminaria - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Riverside/Avondale Historic District
FSCJ Artist Series: Christmas with C.S Lewis 2023 - 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm - Moran Theater
Monday, December 11:
Totally Lit! A Hanukkah Celebration - 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Light Up The Town Center - 6:00 pm - St. Johns Town Center
Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre