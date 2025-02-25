SPOTLIGHT: Gate River Run, Home and Patio Show

Jacksonville, Fl — Two signature late winter events return to Northeast Florida this weekend. The 48th annual Gate River Run is expected to draw thousands of athletes and spectators. Saturday’s event festivities begin early in the morning and continue into the afternoon hours near EverBank Stadium and Metropolitan Park.
The Runner’s Expo is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the 15K.
This weekend is also the return of the Jacksonville Home and Patio Show at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. And there is even more to enjoy in the 904 this week/weekend:
Tuesday, February 25:
Rod Stewart - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Blippi: Join The Band Tour! - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Robin Trower with special guests The Snacks Blues Band - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, February 26:
Thursday, February 27:
Untold Stories Cloud - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
A Taste of Black History - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - 40 E Adams St, Jacksonville
Dancing with the Stars - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Friday, February 28:
Jacksonville Home and Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Dirtwire - Pyrochrome Tour With Very Special Guests: Moontricks - 7:00 pm - Five
Saturday, March 1:
The Florida Man Games Round 2 - 9:00 am - 9:00 pm - St. Johns County Fairgrounds
Spartan Race Weekend Jacksonville - Diamond D Ranch
Jacksonville Home and Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Matteo Lane - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
SPARdi Gras - 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm - Sesquicentennial Park
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, March 2:
Jacksonville Home and Patio Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Spartan Race Weekend Jacksonville - Diamond D Ranch
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Neil Diamond Celebration I Am... He Said - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre