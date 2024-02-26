SPOTLIGHT: Gate River Run, largest 15k in USA, set for Saturday

Jacksonville, Fl — Athletes of all backgrounds will gather in Jacksonville’s Downtown stadium district Saturday morning to participate in the largest 15k in the USA. The Gate River Run starts at 8:00 am.
This weekend is also the return of the Home and Patio Show at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.
Tuesday, February 27:
ONES: The Beatles #1 Hits - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, February 28:
Geoff Tate & Adrian Vandenberg - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Celtic Woman 2024 - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Thursday, February 29:
Lauren Daigle : The Kaleidoscope Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Blippi The Wonderful World Tour - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, March 1:
Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited Foxtrot at 50 + Hackett Highlights - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Pecha Kucha Vol. 20: “Turn The Page” - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Saturday, March 2:
Gate River Run - 15k begins at 7:55 am - Duval and Randolph Street
The Beach Boys - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Bulls, Bands & Barrels - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Grupo Niche - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, March 3:
Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Brad Williams With Special Guest J.B. Ball - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre