SPOTLIGHT: Gate River Run, largest 15k in USA, set for Saturday

Jacksonville, Fl — Athletes of all backgrounds will gather in Jacksonville’s Downtown stadium district Saturday morning to participate in the largest 15k in the USA. The Gate River Run starts at 8:00 am.

This weekend is also the return of the Home and Patio Show at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Tuesday, February 27:

ONES: The Beatles #1 Hits - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, February 28:

Geoff Tate & Adrian Vandenberg - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Celtic Woman 2024 - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Thursday, February 29:

Lauren Daigle : The Kaleidoscope Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Blippi The Wonderful World Tour - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, March 1:

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited Foxtrot at 50 + Hackett Highlights - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Pecha Kucha Vol. 20: “Turn The Page” - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, March 2:

Gate River Run - 15k begins at 7:55 am - Duval and Randolph Street

The Beach Boys - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Bulls, Bands & Barrels - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Grupo Niche - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, March 3:

Jacksonville Home + Patio Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Brad Williams With Special Guest J.B. Ball - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre




