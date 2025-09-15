Spotlight: Hozier headlines the Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars return to EverBank Stadium at 1-1 on the young season, and face their first AFC South foe on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit. The Jags had plenty of opportunities to beat the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, but lost 31-27.

Hozier headlines the Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine this weekend.

The Jacksonville Symphony opens its 2025-2026 season on Friday with Video Games Live.

The Seven Sister Quilt Guilds of Jacksonville and St. Augustine will be hosting their 38th annual Quilt Show this year.

There are several other events in NE Florida this week and weekend. If we’ve missed an event, leave an OPEN MIC in the 104.5 WOKV App and we’ll be sure to add it.

Tuesday, September 16:

St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fall Night Market - 5:00 pm

Wednesday, September 17:

An Evening with Chuck Leavell ‘The Tree Man’ Experience - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Project Pat - The Redemption Tour ‘25 at DECCA Live - 6:00 pm

The Plot In You: AMERICAN TOUR 2025 - 7:00 pm - FIVE

Thursday, September 18:

2025 Annual Quiltfest - Starts at 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

The Mountain Goats - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Dexter and the Moonrocks at DECCA LIVE - 7:00 pm

Friday, September 19:

2025 Annual Quiltfest - Starts at 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Video Games Live - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Maddox Batson - I Need A Truck Tour with special guest Ashley Anne - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert - The 20th Anniversary Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

De La Rose at Decca Live - 6:00 pm

The Emo Night Tour - 8:00 pm Five

Austin Millz at DECCA LIVE - 10:00 pm

Saturday, September 20:

2025 Annual Quiltfest - Starts at 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market Butterfly Project - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Sing Out Loud Festival - Francis Field St. Augustine

Jax Symphony: Guitar Quartet - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

The Steely Dan Project - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire - 12:30 and 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Kashmir: The Spirit of Led Zeppelin Live! - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Sunday, September 21:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and CBS 47

Sing Out Loud Festival - Francis Field St. Augustine

