Spotlight: Hozier headlines the Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars return to EverBank Stadium at 1-1 on the young season, and face their first AFC South foe on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit. The Jags had plenty of opportunities to beat the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, but lost 31-27.
Hozier headlines the Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine this weekend.
The Jacksonville Symphony opens its 2025-2026 season on Friday with Video Games Live.
The Seven Sister Quilt Guilds of Jacksonville and St. Augustine will be hosting their 38th annual Quilt Show this year.
There are several other events in NE Florida this week and weekend. If we’ve missed an event, leave an OPEN MIC in the 104.5 WOKV App and we’ll be sure to add it.
Tuesday, September 16:
St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fall Night Market - 5:00 pm
Wednesday, September 17:
An Evening with Chuck Leavell ‘The Tree Man’ Experience - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Project Pat - The Redemption Tour ‘25 at DECCA Live - 6:00 pm
The Plot In You: AMERICAN TOUR 2025 - 7:00 pm - FIVE
Thursday, September 18:
2025 Annual Quiltfest - Starts at 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk
The Mountain Goats - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Dexter and the Moonrocks at DECCA LIVE - 7:00 pm
Friday, September 19:
2025 Annual Quiltfest - Starts at 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Symphony: Video Games Live - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall
Maddox Batson - I Need A Truck Tour with special guest Ashley Anne - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert - The 20th Anniversary Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
De La Rose at Decca Live - 6:00 pm
The Emo Night Tour - 8:00 pm Five
Austin Millz at DECCA LIVE - 10:00 pm
Saturday, September 20:
2025 Annual Quiltfest - Starts at 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market Butterfly Project - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Sing Out Loud Festival - Francis Field St. Augustine
Jax Symphony: Guitar Quartet - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall
The Steely Dan Project - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire - 12:30 and 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Kashmir: The Spirit of Led Zeppelin Live! - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Sunday, September 21:
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and CBS 47
Sing Out Loud Festival - Francis Field St. Augustine