SPOTLIGHT: Icemen open up Kelly Cup Playoffs at home

Jacksonville, Fl — Playoff hockey is about to begin in Jacksonville. The Icemen will face the Florida Everblades in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs - a team that’s ended the Icemen season two straight years. Game one is Thursday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Jumbo Shrimp continue their long home stand with a series against the Norfolk Tides.

Tuesday, April 16:

Brit Floyd P.U.L.S.E 2024 Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 11:05 am - 121 Financial Ballpark (alcohol-free game)

Wednesday, April 17:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Rodrigo y Gabriela Support Act | OKAN - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Justin Hayward Blue World Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, April 18:

Jax River Jams featuring Earthgang, L.O.V.E. Culture, and more - starts at 5:00 pm - Ford on Bay | 288 E. Bay Street

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

2024 Cricket SIAC Men’s Volleyball Championship - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm - 1859 Kings Road

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

An Evening with Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Rocket City Flight - 7:00 pm - JU Swisher Gym

Don Felder formerly of The Eagles With Special Guests | Pablo Cruise & Firefall - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Staind with Ayron Jones & Tim Montana - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, April 19:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jeremy Camp With Special Guest | Caleb & John - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Let’s Misbehave: Tony DeSare Sings Cole Porter - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Billy Prine Presents the Songs and Stories of John Prine - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Rocket City Flight - 7:00 pm - JU Swisher Gym

Saturday, April 20:

Beaches Go Green: Earth Day Event - 8:00 am - 11:00 am - Atlantic Beach and Jacksonville Beach Pier

Touch-a-Truck - 8:00 am - 1:00 pm - Brooks Family YMCA

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Vegas Knight Hawks - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Let’s Misbehave: Tony DeSare Sings Cole Porter - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

The Flaming Lips - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Beats and Brews: Springfield Spring Festival - starts at 7:00 pm - 22 W. 6th Street

Morgan Wade - Crossing State Lines Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, April 21:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Norfolk Tides - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Amy Grant - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Billy Strings Spring Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The Red Clay Strays - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall



