SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville Auto Show revs into town

Jacksonville, Fl — Over 30 companies will show off their latest innovations – from sports cars to electric to special purpose vehicles, imports and domestics. This year’s auto show runs Friday - Sunday.

Here is a full menu of events in NE Florida this week and weekend:

Tuesday, February 13:

Gladys Knight - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

FSCJ Artist Series: An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Wednesday, February 14:

Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Amos Lee - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thursday, February 15:

Untold Stories - Winter - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

FSCJ Artist Series: Stayin’ One Night of the Bee Gees - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Amos Lee - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, February 16:

Jacksonville Auto Show - 12:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Symphony: Rachmanimoff’s Second Symphony - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

John Waite “40 Years of Missing You” - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram with special guest Taj Farrant - 7:00 pm - Fort Mose Historic State Park

Saturday, February 17:

Jacksonville Auto Show - 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Ponte Vedra Woman’s Club Presents: Masquerade Ball - 6:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Keb’ Mo’ Live at Fort Mose Historic State Park - 7:00 pm

Jacksonville Symphony: Rachmanimoff’s Second Symphony - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Cody Johnson: The Leather Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Rod Stewart - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Sunday, February 18:

Jacksonville Auto Show - 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The return of Emerson Lake & Palmer - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall







