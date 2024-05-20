SPOTLIGHT: Jazz Festival returns to Jacksonville for Memorial Day weekend

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival is back this Memorial Day Weekend, and is returning to its roots at Metropolitan Park and unveiling a fresh experience at Daily’s Place. The festival will begin on Thursday, May 23, with the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition at the Florida Theatre, followed by three days of free live music at Met Park and Daily’s Place.

Thursday, May 23:

Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Boeing Boeing - Starts May 23 - June 6 - Alhambra Theater and Dining

At the Ballet II - Symphony in 60 - 6:30 pm -

Thievery Corporation with special guest Matthew Dear - 7:00 pm - Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, May 24:

Jacksonville Jazz Festival - 4:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Trouble in Mind - through May 26 - Players by the Sea

Saturday, May 25:

Jacksonville Jazz Festival - 3:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Lionel Richie + Earth Wind & Fire: Sing a Song All Night Long - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Live Wildly presents JJ Grey’s Blackwater Sol Revue - 4:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 26:

Jacksonville Jazz Festival - 3:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Live Wildly presents JJ Grey’s Blackwater Sol Revue - 4:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

NF: Hope Tour - 8:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena