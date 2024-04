SPOTLIGHT: Jumbo Shrimp home for two week stand

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are home for two weeks, with series against Charlotte and Norfolk through April 21.

This is also the second week of the Clay County Fair, featuring several big names in music: Bret Michaels with Julia Gulia, Oak Ridge Boys, For King & Country.

Tuesday, April 9:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Wednesday, April 10:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte - 12:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, April 11:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

The Guess Who - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, April 12:

Fluid Dance - Jacksonville Regionals - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Andrew Schulz: The Life Tour - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Carmen - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Saturday, April 13:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fluid Dance - Jacksonville Regionals - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, April 14:

Jacksonville Symphony: Carmen - 3:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Fluid Dance - Jacksonville Regionals - Prime Osborn Convention Center