Spotlight: Jumbo Shrimp to host playoff games this week

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open their ILCS series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday. Jacksonville is in the post-season for the first time since 2017.

The 2025 Loggerhead Classic Longboard Festival returns to Jax Beach this weekend. It’s three days of music, surf competition, art, vintage board swap and more. Musical artists include Jacuzzi Boys, Twin Suns, Velvet Meadow and many more.

Here is a full rundown of events this week and upcoming weekend:

Tuesday, September 23:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Wednesday, September 24:

“Weird Al” Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Thursday, September 25:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders *if necessary - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

POP 2000 Tour With Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera & LFO - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, September 26:

Nate Jackson - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Copland’s Clarinet Concerto 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Alison Krauss & Union Station - featuring Jerry Douglas - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 27:

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market Hispanic Heritage Month - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

6th Annual Holistic Living & Healing Expo - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

John Cleese and the Holy Grail at 50 - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Paws & Pints: Historic 5 Points Dog Tour and Social - 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Memorial Park

Jax Symphony: Copland’s Clarinet Concerto 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Lake Street Dive with special guests St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Trousdale - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center

Sunday, September 28:

The North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center

St. Augustine Record Fair presented by Tonevendor - 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Michael Carbonaro Lies On Stage - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews