Spotlight: Jumbo Shrimp to host playoff games this week

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open their ILCS series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday. Jacksonville is in the post-season for the first time since 2017.
The 2025 Loggerhead Classic Longboard Festival returns to Jax Beach this weekend. It’s three days of music, surf competition, art, vintage board swap and more. Musical artists include Jacuzzi Boys, Twin Suns, Velvet Meadow and many more.
Here is a full rundown of events this week and upcoming weekend:
Tuesday, September 23:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Wednesday, September 24:
“Weird Al” Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Thursday, September 25:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders *if necessary - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
POP 2000 Tour With Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMAK, Ryan Cabrera & LFO - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, September 26:
Nate Jackson - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jax Symphony: Copland’s Clarinet Concerto 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Alison Krauss & Union Station - featuring Jerry Douglas - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 27:
The Oddities & Curiosities Expo - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market Hispanic Heritage Month - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
6th Annual Holistic Living & Healing Expo - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
John Cleese and the Holy Grail at 50 - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Paws & Pints: Historic 5 Points Dog Tour and Social - 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Memorial Park
Jax Symphony: Copland’s Clarinet Concerto 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Lake Street Dive with special guests St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Trousdale - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
The North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center
Sunday, September 28:
The North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center
St. Augustine Record Fair presented by Tonevendor - 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
The Oddities & Curiosities Expo - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Michael Carbonaro Lies On Stage - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre