SPOTLIGHT: Monster Jam, Concours d’Elegance headline weekend in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Thursday is the start of the 30th Concours d’Elegance on Amelia Island with events each day.
The Community First Igloo is hosting the AAU Collegiate Hockey 2025 National Championships - Division I & Women Wednesday - Sunday. Find more information here.
The Avenues Mall Carnival opens March 6 and runs through March 23, admission and parking are free.
Monday, March 3:
Bright Eyes With Special Guest | Hurray For The Riff Raff - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
One Night in Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis, & Cash - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Tuesday, March 4:
Voctave The Corner of Broadway and Main Street - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, March 5:
Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Zach Top - Cold Beer & Country Music Tour 2025 With Special Guest Cole Goodwin - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Righteous Brothers - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
TESLA Keepin’ It Real Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, March 6:
Stayin’ Alive - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Brett Young Back To Basics World Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
An Evening With Larry The Cable Guy - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Friday, March 7:
Lewis Black Goodbye Yeller Brick Road | The Final Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s “Emperor” - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
MVP Praise Party 2025 - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Beatles VS Stones - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
Il Volo - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Saturday, March 8:
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
San Marco Beer Fest - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Balis Park
Monster Jam - 7:00 pm - EverBank Stadium
Gladys Knight - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
The Magic of Motown - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater
Shane Gillis Live - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
The Beach Boys - The Endless Summer Gold Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s “Emperor” - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Sunday, March 9:
Luis Elizondo - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
GloRilla - The Glorious Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Swan Lake Ballet - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater