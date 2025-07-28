Spotlight: Shania Twain highlights busy week of events in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Some big names in country music will be swinging through Northeast Florida this week with performances in Jacksonville and St. Augustine. Shania Twain has two shows at Daily’s Place. Brad Paisley returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday.
And we have Jumbo Shrimp and Repticon, too! Here is a full menu of events for you to explore.
Tuesday, July 29:
$5 days at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Wednesday, July 30:
Shania Twain With Special Guest MacKenzie Porter - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
$5 days at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Thursday, July 31:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Shania Twain With Special Guest MacKenzie Porter - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place
Untold Stories Root - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
$5 days at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Friday, August 1:
Jaguars Stadium Scrimmage - 5:30 pm - EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Saturday, August 2:
Repticon - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
KHA Historic Eastside Back to School Event - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm - Expo Center at The Fairgrounds
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Brad Paisley - Truck Still Works World Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Rob Thomas – The All Night Days Tour - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Sunday, August 3:
Repticon - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
William Shatner – LIVE ON STAGE! - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 5:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark