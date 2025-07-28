Local

Spotlight: Shania Twain highlights busy week of events in NE Florida

By Rich Jones
2003 Super Bowl XXXVII Halftime Show SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 26: Singer Shania Twain performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)
Jacksonville, Fl — Some big names in country music will be swinging through Northeast Florida this week with performances in Jacksonville and St. Augustine. Shania Twain has two shows at Daily’s Place. Brad Paisley returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday.

And we have Jumbo Shrimp and Repticon, too! Here is a full menu of events for you to explore.

Tuesday, July 29:

$5 days at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Wednesday, July 30:

Shania Twain With Special Guest MacKenzie Porter - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

$5 days at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Thursday, July 31:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Shania Twain With Special Guest MacKenzie Porter - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Untold Stories Root - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

$5 days at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Friday, August 1:

Jaguars Stadium Scrimmage - 5:30 pm - EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Saturday, August 2:

Repticon - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

KHA Historic Eastside Back to School Event - 10:00 am - 1:00 pm - Expo Center at The Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Brad Paisley - Truck Still Works World Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Rob Thomas – The All Night Days Tour - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Sunday, August 3:

Repticon - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

William Shatner – LIVE ON STAGE! - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Columbus Clippers - 5:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

