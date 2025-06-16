SPOTLIGHT: Summer festivals, markets, and Ringo Starr

Jacksonville, Fl — The summer solstice marks the start of summer on Friday. Of course, we’ve been baking in the heat for more than a month and it appears we won’t see much relief this week. Listen every weekday during Jacksonville’s Morning News for the updated First Alert Forecast.

Here is a rundown of events in NE Florida this week and weekend:

Tuesday, June 17:

Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth With Special Guest Sofia Isella - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Summer Night Market FREE Event! - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 18:

Thievery Corporation Live from The Backyard Stage - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sporting Jax Women’s USL vs. Tallahassee Reckoning - 3:00 pm - Mandarin High School

Sporting Jax Men’s USL vs. Inter Gainesville KF - 7:00 pm - Mandarin High School

Thursday, June 19:

Classic Albums Live - Stevie Ray Vaughan – Texas Flood - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Bailey Zimmerman with special guests Dylan Marlowe & Drew Baldridge - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Friday, June 20:

Summer at the Cummer - 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Cummer Museum

World Of Dance - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Bailey Zimmerman with special guests Dylan Marlowe & Drew Baldridge - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 21:

Jacksonville Summer Market for Makers - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Riverside Arts Market - Tie Dye Summer Kick Off - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Sharks v Quad City Steamwheelers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Britney Boyd Dance Company Season 10 Gala - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Aquabats! with special guests Koffin Kats & Mike V and The Rat - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

A Night Out with The Isley Brothers and Friends - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Sunday, June 22:

Jacksonville Summer Market for Makers - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre