SPOTLIGHT: Summer festivals, markets, and Ringo Starr

Jacksonville, Fl — The summer solstice marks the start of summer on Friday. Of course, we’ve been baking in the heat for more than a month and it appears we won’t see much relief this week. Listen every weekday during Jacksonville’s Morning News for the updated First Alert Forecast.
Here is a rundown of events in NE Florida this week and weekend:
Tuesday, June 17:
Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth With Special Guest Sofia Isella - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Summer Night Market FREE Event! - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 18:
Thievery Corporation Live from The Backyard Stage - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sporting Jax Women’s USL vs. Tallahassee Reckoning - 3:00 pm - Mandarin High School
Sporting Jax Men’s USL vs. Inter Gainesville KF - 7:00 pm - Mandarin High School
Thursday, June 19:
Classic Albums Live - Stevie Ray Vaughan – Texas Flood - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Bailey Zimmerman with special guests Dylan Marlowe & Drew Baldridge - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Friday, June 20:
Summer at the Cummer - 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Cummer Museum
World Of Dance - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Saturday, June 21:
Jacksonville Summer Market for Makers - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Riverside Arts Market - Tie Dye Summer Kick Off - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jacksonville Sharks v Quad City Steamwheelers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Britney Boyd Dance Company Season 10 Gala - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre
The Aquabats! with special guests Koffin Kats & Mike V and The Rat - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
A Night Out with The Isley Brothers and Friends - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Sunday, June 22:
Jacksonville Summer Market for Makers - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre