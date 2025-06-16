SPOTLIGHT: Summer festivals, markets, and Ringo Starr

Local

By Rich Jones
Ringo Starr
Jacksonville, Fl — The summer solstice marks the start of summer on Friday. Of course, we’ve been baking in the heat for more than a month and it appears we won’t see much relief this week. Listen every weekday during Jacksonville’s Morning News for the updated First Alert Forecast.

Here is a rundown of events in NE Florida this week and weekend:

Tuesday, June 17:

Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth With Special Guest Sofia Isella - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Summer Night Market FREE Event! - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 18:

Thievery Corporation Live from The Backyard Stage - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sporting Jax Women’s USL vs. Tallahassee Reckoning - 3:00 pm - Mandarin High School

Sporting Jax Men’s USL vs. Inter Gainesville KF - 7:00 pm - Mandarin High School

Thursday, June 19:

Classic Albums Live - Stevie Ray Vaughan – Texas Flood - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Bailey Zimmerman with special guests Dylan Marlowe & Drew Baldridge - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Friday, June 20:

Summer at the Cummer - 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Cummer Museum

World Of Dance - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Bailey Zimmerman with special guests Dylan Marlowe & Drew Baldridge - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 21:

Jacksonville Summer Market for Makers - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Riverside Arts Market - Tie Dye Summer Kick Off - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Sharks v Quad City Steamwheelers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Britney Boyd Dance Company Season 10 Gala - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Aquabats! with special guests Koffin Kats & Mike V and The Rat - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

A Night Out with The Isley Brothers and Friends - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Sunday, June 22:

Jacksonville Summer Market for Makers - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

