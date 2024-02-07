Spree of robberies finally ends in arrest of ‘serial robber’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 18-year-old Michael Sanders III in connection to a spree of armed robberies that lasted multiple days.

On January 12, Sanders arranged to meet with a victim and sell a phone, however when they met up Sanders robbed them instead.

This armed robbery fits the same characteristics of the rest of his robberies.

He would set up a time and place on social media marketplaces, then rob his victims at gunpoint for cash or cash-app transfers.

Sanders has been identified as a serial robber.

JSO is urging people to set up their marketplace meeting locations at police substations to prevent these types of robberies.

