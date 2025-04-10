Springfield community comes together to help local coffee shop after two break-ins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors are showing their support for Social Grounds Coffee Roasters after the owners said their shop was vandalized twice in less than a month.

Social Grounds is veteran-owned and has been operating in Jacksonville since its opening in 2015.

The shop’s owner, Jason Kelloway, said they had never had any issues. That was until March 15th, when he said police came knocking at his front door.

“They said ‘Hey, your shop had been broken into’,” said Kelloway. “The glass is down and so we quickly got over here and assessed the situation.”

Shattered glass was covering the sidewalk in front of the shop.

Kelloway said someone threw a brick at the door and broke into the cafe. At that time, they repaired it with tempered glass, but a similar incident occurred just three weeks later.

“The tempered glass, I think, was definitely more resilient,” said Kelloway. “It was more of a rock this time and it was still out front right in front of the door, and it did take them probably 4 or 5 hits to try and get through.”

There are cameras inside the cafe, but Kelloway said they were not positioned correctly to capture whoever broke into the shop both times.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said anyone with any information regarding the incidents should contact police at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or at **TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward.

Kelloway said, despite challenges like these, he is grateful for all the support he’s received from neighbors, the Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR), JSO, and the city.

SPAR sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“The Springfield community supports our small businesses and doesn’t hesitate to act when they are in need. Within a day of the vandalism at Social Grounds, neighbors had reached out offering labor, resources, and patronage. Springfield Preservation & Revitalization council also spoke with management to discuss ways to support financially, long-term business strategies and offering support to liaise with JSO for future policing efforts on Springfield’s commercial corridors. Springfield continues to grow and neighbors and businesses will continue to work together towards a better, safer and more beautiful community.”

“We are just definitely going to move through it and come back stronger than ever and continue to rally for other businesses here,” said Kelloway.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with costs. To view the fundraiser or donate yourself, click here.

