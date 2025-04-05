Springing The Blues Music Festival 2025: Everything you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready this weekend for screaming guitars and swinging blues rhythms, the 33rd annual Springing the Blues Music Festival is returning to Jacksonville Beach!

This FREE festival brings in blues artists from across the nation to the Seawalk Pavillion in downtown Jacksonville Beach.

Below is the schedule for both Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6:

April 5:

Seawalk Pavillion

LOWER CASE BLUES, 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM

DYER DAVIS GROUP, 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM

ELIZA NEALS, 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM

THE COLD STARES, 3:00 PM - 3:55 PM

THE CHRIS O’LEARY BAND, 4:15 PM - 5:15 PM

ZAC HARMON, 5:35 PM - 6:35 PM

SOUTHERN AVENUE, 7:00 PM - 8:15 PM

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT AND THE TRAIN, 8:35 PM - 10:00 PM

Mo’ Blues Stage

STREET PREACHER, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

LOWER CASE BLUES, 1:15 PM - 2:00 PM

DYER DAVIS GROUP, 2:15 - 3:00 PM

ELIZA NEALS, 3:15 PM - 3:55 PM

THE COLD STARES, 4:25 PM- 5:15 PM

THE CHRIS O’LEARY BAND, 5:45 PM - 6:45 PM

ZAC HARMON, 7:15 PM - 8:15 PM

SOUTHERN AVENUE, 8:45 PM- 9:45 PM

April 6:

Seawalk Pavillion

SMOKESTACK, 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM

TULLIE BRAE, 1:10 PM - 2:10 PM

MATHIAS LATTIN, 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

BETTY FOX, 3:50 PM - 4:50 PM

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD, 5:10 PM - 6:25 PM

NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS, 6:45 PM - 8:00 PM

Mo’Blues Stage

MILLAJOHN’S BLUESOUL, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

SMOKESTACK, 1:20 PM - 2:20 PM

TULLIE BRAE, 2:40 PM - 3:40 PM

MATHIAS LATTIN, 4:00 PM- 5:00 PM

BETTY FOX, 5:20 PM- 6:20 PM

BRETT BARNARD AND THE HITMAN BAND, 6:50 PM - 8:00 PM

Action News Jax told you HERE how Jacksonville Beach City Officials are confident that the event will be safe and secure.

Our police department is involved in the planning and the planning of the security measures for all of our permitted events, which is why it’s so important for our events to be permitted so that we have that communication going on throughout the planning process,” said Jacksonville Beach Mayor Christine Hoffman.

Jacksonville Beach PD took to Facebook to share some crucial reminders and safety measures during the event, such as no outside food or alcoholic beverages allowed on festival grounds. See the post below:

Click HERE to learn more about the festival.

