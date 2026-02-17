St. Ambrose Spring Fair returns on March 15

ELKTON, Fla. — The 143rd annual St. Ambrose Spring Fair is returning to Florida, continuing its legacy as one of the state’s longest-running fairs.

The festival will take place in Elkton, Florida on Sunday, March 15, from noon until 4 p.m. This community tradition has been going strong for more than 140 years and remains a favorite among locals.

Guests can enjoy games, live music, hayrides, various vendors, a garage sale, a bake sale, and a country store. Raffle entries will also be available for those hoping to win prizes.

A wide assortment of food will be served, including pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, and ice cream. The fair is famous for its clam chowder, a family recipe passed down through generations from sailors who arrived in St. Augustine in 1772. Organizers plan to prepare 190 gallons of the chowder this year.

Admission is free and open to the public.

WHEN: Sunday, March 15, 2026

TIME: Noon to 4:00 P.M.

WHERE: St. Ambrose Church, 6070 Church Road, Elkton, Florida 32033

For more information, visit here.

