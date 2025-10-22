St. Augustine Airport Authority board member resigns

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Jennifer Liotta has resigned from the St. Augustine Airport Authority Board due to findings of misconduct, ongoing governance failures, and ethical concerns that she says prevent her from fulfilling her duties.

Liotta’s resignation comes after three former board members were hit with a lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to remove Liotta’s company, Modern Aero from the airport.

The Lawsuit alleges Reba Ludlow, Leonard Ross Tucker and Dennis Clarke tried to remove the company as a way to retaliate because she voted against them.

Those board members were charged with violating Florida Sunshine laws leading to their resignations.

Liotta says her decision to resign is “intended to remove any distractions from the boards work while allowing it to focus squarely on restoring transparency, accountability and public trust.”

Her resignation is effective immediately.

