St. Augustine Beach announces two free community events in September

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — St. Augustine Beach is inviting the community to two free events this September, bringing music, art, and fun activities for all ages.

The first celebration, the End of Summer Beach Bash, takes place Saturday, September 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at Pier Park.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Families can enjoy contests and games, including a watermelon eating competition, a hula hoop showdown, and an “ugly Hawaiian shirt” contest.

Local vendors and live music will add to the festive, beachside atmosphere.

The following weekend, on Sunday, September 14, Lakeside Park will host Art & Bark in the Park from noon to 5 p.m.

The pet-friendly event will feature local artists displaying works like paintings, stained glass, ceramics, and jewelry.

The Crab Creek Trio will perform live music throughout the day, while animal rescue groups will be on site with adoption opportunities and education.

Both events are free and open to the public, offering St. Augustine Beach residents and visitors a chance to connect and support local talent.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.