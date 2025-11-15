St. Augustine Beach warns residents about email scam

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Beach is alerting locals to a new phishing scam targeting residents.

Criminals are sending fake emails that look like they come from city employees.

The messages ask for wire transfer payments for permits or application fees, but city officials say it’s all a trick.

One recent email even used a similar address to the real city email, hoping to fool people.

The city wants everyone to know they will never ask for wire transfers or financial information through email.

Officials advise that anyone who gets an email that seems off or asks for money, don’t reply, click any links, or send payment. Instead, call the City at (904) 471-2122 to make sure it’s real.

