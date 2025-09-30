St. Augustine business owners push for greater nightlife security measures

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Late-night crowds in downtown St. Augustine are raising concerns for local business owners, who say the nightlife scene is getting out of hand.

From broken bottles to vomit, Mare Martelli said she is constantly faced with a routine cleanup before opening her doors.

“There is rarely a Sunday morning that we don’t come into the door of the gallery without there being some kind of mess,” said Martelli.

Martelli owns Art Collective, just across the street from Bourbon Street Po-Boy’s and Bar.

She, along with other business owners, said what is happening after hours on Fridays and Saturdays is hurting the neighborhood.

“People getting drunk, walking out on the streets, going into the parking lots across the street that are privately owned, urinating, vomiting on the walls,” said Scott York, another local business owner.

York said fights, trespassing and property damage are all too common.

Action News Jax requested the calls for service from the St. Augustine Police Department for Hypolita Street over the last month. Our request has not been filed yet.

But Martelli said her surveillance cameras have captured some of the chaos.

“I have to run through a lot of security video with the St. Augustine Police detectives,” said Martelli.

In a video from last October, you can see someone smash their head into Martelli’s shop window.

Both business owners said they just want to see the city stay safe and welcoming.

“The businesses down here deserve better,” said York. “The visitors deserve better.”

“I would love to see some more police presence in the area, particularly since it’s known that it’s happening,” said Martelli.

During a city commission meeting last week, Commissioner Cynthia Garris said more people need to be on the ground to oversee the areas downtown to ensure the safety of everyone.

Action News Jax reached out to the St. Augustine Police Department and is waiting to hear if they will be increasing police presence outside the bars on Hypolita Street.

