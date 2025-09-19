St. Augustine family doctor arrested for child sexual abuse material possession

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local family doctor is facing more than two dozen charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced that Dr. Daniel J. Donofrio, 75, was arrested Thursday after a search warrant found graphic material on his electronic devices.

According to SJSO, an initial examination by its Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit found more than 3 terabytes worth of images showing the sexual assault of children and toddlers. The total number of files numbered in the thousands.

Donofrio’s practitioner profile with the Florida Department of Health shows that he worked for Flagler Family Medicine in St. Augustine. He is also listed as a doctor on Crescent Beach Care’s website.

His Florida license is currently still listed as active, and shows he began practicing in 2007. No previous disciplinary action or public complaints appear to have been reported.

Action News Jax is working to learn if Donofrio is still employed by his associated practices.

While he currently faces 26 charges, SJSO said more are expected as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to Donofrio and potential crimes is asked to contact SJSO at 904-824-8304.

