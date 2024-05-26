St Augustine homeowners: Get a free tree planted through the Tree Canopy Enhancement Program

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — If you’re a homeowner living within the city limits, here’s a fantastic opportunity to bring some greenery to your surroundings! The Tree Canopy Enhancement Program is now accepting applications for free trees planted in front of your home or on your private property.

Applications will be accepted online from June 1 until August 31, or until the supply of trees is exhausted.

Step 1: Check Your Eligibility

To be eligible for a free tree, you must be the property owner of a residential property within the city limits. Not sure if you meet the criteria? You can quickly check your property online to confirm its eligibility.

Step 2: Complete the Online Application

Ready to add a touch of nature to your space? Visit the City of St. Augustine website and complete the user-friendly application form. You’ll have the opportunity to choose from eight different tree species, ranging from those with large canopies to ones with smaller canopies.

Step 3: Site Assessment

Once you’ve submitted your application, our dedicated City staff will reach out to you to schedule a site visit. This visit will help determine if the desired tree fits the available space on your property.

If there are any constraints, don’t worry! Our team will suggest an alternative option to ensure you can still enjoy a beautiful tree. Site assessments will take place between June and August during regular business hours.

Step 4: Final Application Review and Selection

In September, our City staff will diligently review all applications and select the lucky homeowners approved for planting.

The number of trees planted will depend on the available budget, so keep your fingers crossed! If your application is accepted, you’ll be required to complete a temporary tree planting access agreement. This agreement allows the tree to be planted on your private property while relieving the City of any maintenance or liability.

Step 5: Watch Your Trees Grow!

Mark your calendars because the approved trees will be planted between November and February. Imagine the joy of witnessing a new tree sprout and thrive in your neighborhood!

Step 6: Water and Care for Your Tree

Once your tree has found its new home, it’s up to you to nurture and care for it. Remember to water it regularly and provide proper care. Sadly, if the tree doesn’t receive the attention it needs and perishes, it won’t be replaced. But with a little effort, you can enjoy the beauty of your new tree as it grows!

Do you have any questions about the Tree Canopy Enhancement Program? You can reach out to their email HERE.

Homeowners can choose from nine tree species:

Live Oak

Red Cedar

East Palatka Holly

Sand Live Oak

Redbud

Yaupon Holly

Simpson’s Stopper

Winged Elm

Sweetbay Magnolia

