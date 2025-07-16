St. Augustine leaders propose higher parking garage fees, illegal parking fines for Nights of Lights

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is considering some big changes to alleviate traffic congestion for this year’s Nights of Lights Festival.

Some of the things St. Augustine city leaders brought up during their latest city commission meeting were increases to parking garage entry fees when there are free shuttles running, and increased fines for illegal parking.

“This is to disincentivize people from just parking wherever they want, especially when it gets very congested and crowded,” said Reuben Franklin, Assistant City Manager for the City of St. Augustine.

Currently, the parking garage fees are $20. The city is proposing to increase that to $40 - or even $60 - during Nights of Lights to push visitors to take the free shuttles.

The illegal parking fine currently stands at $35. The city is proposing an increase to $100.

“I think it’s a little ridiculous,” said Cody Mohr, service manager at Forgotten Tonic restaurant. “I think that’s kind of price gouging.”

Mohr says he’s concerned about what these new proposals could mean for his restaurant.

“Honestly, I think it’s going to not really drive business over here if people can’t afford to even park here,” said Mohr.

The next St. Augustine City Commission meeting is July 28th.

