St. Augustine leaders vote to shorten Nights of Lights celebration

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine City Commission voted Monday night to change dates of the Nights of Lights. The festival will begin this year on Saturday, Nov. 15, one week earlier than the typical start on the week before Thanksgiving.

The festival will conclude on Jan. 11, two weeks earlier than the usual ending date. The changes follow complaints that the festival has grown so large that it created traffic issues.

While some residents complained about being trapped in their homes during the festival, some businesses in the area see the Nights of Lights as their prime source of traffic and revenue.

