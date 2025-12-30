St. Augustine man accused of sex crimes against minor

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Augustine man is facing charges after deputies say he sexually assaulted a minor in Flagler County.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Seth Tyler Holton, 54, after investigating a report that he assaulted a child on December 15 while the child’s parents were away.

Deputies say Holton went into the victim’s bedroom, touched the victim, and removed their pants.

Detectives say the child told them they were too scared to move as the assault happened.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating on December 28, after learning of the incident.

Holton is now in custody. The case remains under investigation.

