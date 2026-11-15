St. Augustine man arrested for DUI and fentanyl possession after reported for reckless driving

BUNNELL, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a St. Augustine man this week on DUI and fentanyl possession charges after receiving a call about a reckless driver on Interstate 95.

Adrian Tascon Osorio, 28, was arrested after a caller reported that a red Hyundai hatchback was swerving on the interstate, nearly hitting a semitruck and several other vehicles. The driver then exited onto State Road 100 and traveled well below the speed limit, according to the caller.

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Deputies found the vehicle parked at a gas station on SR 100. They noted that Tascon Osorio had slurred speech and watery eyes and could not recall where his driver’s license was.

Deputies asked Tascon Osorio to step out of the vehicle, and he was unable to maintain his balance. He refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and was taken into custody.

Before placing him in a patrol vehicle, deputies found two small bags of powdery substances in his pocket.

Police said both tested positive for fentanyl.

Tascon Osorio was arrested on charges of DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has a previous DUI arrest and conviction from 2025, the sheriff’s office said.

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“When you’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol, it is stupid to be behind the wheel,” Sheriff Staly said. “This guy almost hit multiple vehicles and could have killed or injured himself or others. I commend the caller for reporting this guy so we could arrest him before he started driving on the road again.”

The arrest was one of nine made by deputies between 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9. During that time, deputies handled 761 calls for service and made 152 traffic stops.

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