St. Augustine offering free park-and-ride shuttle services for 2025 festival season

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — With the Spring festival season getting underway, the City of St. Augustine is bringing back its free park-and-ride shuttle services to make the commute easier for visitors.

Every Saturday through April 19th, people can park for free and then get a free shuttle ride to the event area.

The shuttle will pick up and drop off people at Broudy’s Lot (intersection of U.S. 1 and King Street), and take them to the Visitor Information Center, near Francis Field.

Below are the hours of shuttle operation, which vary by date:

Saturday, March 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Easter Parade)

Below is a list of the festivals scheduled during that timeframe:

March 29-30: St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival (Francis Field)

March 30: St. Ambrose Fair (St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Elkton)

April 10-12: St. Augustine PoetFest

April 11-13: Gamble Rogers Folk Festival

April 12: Festival of Chariots

April 12: Secret Garden Market at Jenna Alexander Studio

April 12-13: Old Town Art Show (Francis Field)

April 19: St. Augustine Easter Parade

