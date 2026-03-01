St. Augustine prepares for Daytona Beach’s Bike Week with designated motorcycle parking

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will designate a specific motorcycle parking area along Cathedral Place this weekend to accommodate visitors for Daytona Beach’s Bike Week.

City officials noted that parking in the designated area is not complimentary and will require payment.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The parking zone is located adjacent to the Plaza de la Constitución. The city is establishing the area to manage the increase in motorcycle traffic as enthusiasts travel through the region.

To pay, the city recommends using the ParkStAug mobile app. The app is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play platforms for mobile devices.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For riders who prefer not to use a mobile device, standard pay stations will remain available along Cathedral Place.

The motorcycle parking designation will remain in place through the duration of the weekend. City officials encourage all visitors to follow the posted signs for payment requirements.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.