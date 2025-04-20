St. Augustine woman killed in Friday night collision on SR16

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A woman from St. Augustine died Friday evening after colliding with another car on State Road 16, according to law enforcement officials.

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol said the 35-year-old was traveling east on SR16 near the intersection with Whisper Ridge Drive.

FHP reported that another car on Whisper Ridge Drive, driven by a 68-year-old man, violated her right-of-way and attempted to make a left turn onto SR16.

The woman and her car then hit the left side of the man’s car, according to FHP, before coming to a stop on SR16 eastbound.

FHP reports that the man was left with minor injuries.

