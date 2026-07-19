St. Augustine woman killed, St. Johns County deputy seriously injured in SR 16 crash, FHP says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old St. Augustine woman was killed, and a St. Johns County deputy was seriously injured after a crash on State Road 16 at Stratton Boulevard Saturday night, per the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

According to FHP, at 8:20 p.m., the preliminary investigation revealed that the woman who was killed was driving an SUV west on SR-16 in the left travel lane, and the other car, a St. Johns County deputy, was traveling south on Stratton Boulevard. The woman entered the intersection of Stratton Boulevard and attempted to make a left onto SR-16 eastbound.

When she made the left, she entered into the path of travel of the deputy, and both collided. The woman’s car rotated and came to rest in the left turn lane of SR-16 eastbound. The deputy’s car crossed the eastbound lanes and hit a stop sign on the southern side of SR-16.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to FHP’s report, the woman was from St. Augustine and was wearing a seatbelt.

The report states that the deputy was not wearing a seatbelt.

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