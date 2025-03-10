St. Johns Co. Airport Authority meets Monday after Sunshine violation allegations

St. Augustine, Fla. — The St. Johns County Airport Authority is set to meet on Monday to discuss its policies and the withdrawal of its legal representation.

The meeting comes after Action News Jax told you about allegations that two board members violated Florida’s public meeting laws, known as Sunshine laws.

Those allegations against Reba Ludlow and Len Tucker were first revealed in a letter Action News Jax obtained last month from the Douglas Law Firm – in which it informed the board it would be withdrawing as the airport authority’s legal team.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: First Alert Weather Day

Two sources with inside knowledge of the board’s operations and the allegations told us that during the airport authority’s last board meeting, Ludlow and Tucker were the driving forces behind introducing a policy change that would directly benefit them financially as airport tenants.

The airport authority meeting is Monday at 4 p.m.

Count on Action News Jax for continuing coverage.

Read: 2025-2026 bus registration opening for Duval County Public Schools students

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.